Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Atiku approaches Supreme Court with 35 grounds of appeal against PEPC judgment

Former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has approached the Supreme Court with 35 grounds of appeal against the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court {PEPC} that upheld the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 election.Read more

2. Like Atiku, Obi challenges tribunal’s verdict on Tinubu’s election at Supreme Court

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has appealed the ruling of the presidential election petition tribunal which upheld President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election at the Supreme Court.Read more

3. Falana demands Coroner’s inquest into Mohbad’s death

Femi Falana (SAN), a human rights attorney, has requested for a coroner’s inquest into the passing of Mohbad, a popular Nigerian singer.Read more

4. ‘Don’t push the youths to the point of preferring military coup,’ Obasanjo warns Tinubu, other African leaders

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo warned President Bola Tinubu and other African leaders not to push the youths to the edge with their policies.Read more

5. Lagos Deputy Gov, Hamzat, visits Mohbad’s parents (Video)

Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor of Lagos State, on Tuesday paid a condolence visit to mother of the late Nigerian musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, well known as Mohbad.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, September 18, 2023

6. Akin-Bright: 12-year-old boy with missing intestine dies

The 12-year-old boy whose small intestine was discovered missing during surgery at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Adebola Akin-Bright, is dead.Read more

7. ‘Nigeria ready to take its rightful place in global business space,’ Tinubu assures investors

President Bola Tinubu Tuesday assured investors of Nigeria’s readiness to take its rightful place in the global business environment.Read more

8. AMCON gives Arik Air owner condition to recover airline

The chairman of Arik Air, Johnson Arumemi-Ikide, has been told to provide a suitable debt recovery plan before Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) returns the airline to him.Read more

9. Nigeria records second grid collapse in five days, electricity drops to 42.7MW

The national grid collapsed again on Tuesday.

The incident was the second this week, following the collapse of the grid on September 14.Read more

10. Champions League: Man City begin title defence with comeback win

Manchester City started off their Champions League season with a comeback victory over Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday night.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now