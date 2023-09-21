Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, September 21, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tribunal sacks Kano governor, Yusuf, declares APC candidate winner

The Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday nullified the election of Abba Kabir Yusuf, of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) as the governor of Kano State.Read more

2. Tribunal affirms Mohammed as Bauchi Gov, dismisses Abubakar’s petition

The Bauchi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has affirmed Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir as the duly elected governor of Bauchi State.Read more

3. Gov Yusuf to appeal Kano tribunal’s verdict on guber poll

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, said on Wednesday night he would appeal the ruling of the governorship election petitions tribunal on the March 18 election in the state.Read more

4. Too many political cases in our courts, CJN Ariwoola cries out

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, has decried the high number of political cases, saying it was taking a monumental toll on the court’s dockets.Read more

5. Ondo Assembly begins move to impeach deputy governor

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Wednesday commenced a move to impeach the state’s Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.Read more

6. Abuja light rail to be ready in eight months – Presidency

The presidency said on Wednesday the Chinese construction company handling the Abuja light rail project has committed to deliver the project in eight months.Read more

7. CBN creates online platform for MFB licence applications

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unveiled a new online platform for the submission of microfinance bank (MFB) licence applications.Read more

8. Tinubu urges Americans to invest in Nigeria’s ‘bubbling’ market at Nasdaq closing bell ceremony

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday rang the closing bell at the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York.Read more

9. Mohbad: Police to deploy Interpol, declare suspects wanted

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, said on Wednesday the command would involve the International Police (Interpol) in the ongoing investigation into the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.Read more

10. UCL: Bayern beat Man Utd, Arsenal thrash PSV, Napoli overcome Braga

German champions Bayern Munich defeated Manchester United 4-3 in a matchday one game of their Champions League Group A match.Read more

