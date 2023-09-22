Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, September 21, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Ex-presidential aide, Adesina, reveals three enemies that stood against Buhari govt

Femi Adesina, the former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, to ex-president, Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, revealed three key sets of people that were enemies to the Buhari administration (2015-2023).Read more

2. Gov Mbah wins as Enugu Tribunal upholds his election

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Enugu State has validated the election of the state governor, Peter Mbah.Read more

3. Ogun PDP condemns arrest of lawmaker, blames APC for Sagamu killings

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State on Thursday condemned the arrest of the lawmaker representing Sagamu Constituency 1 in the state House of Assembly, Damilare Bello, over the violence in the area.Read more

4. Imoke, Agabi, Udo Udoma, others lose lands as Wike revokes 165 plots in Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the revocation of 165 plots of land in some highbrow areas of Abuja.Read more

5. ‘I’m sorry for anything I have done,’ Embattled Shaibu begs Gov Obaseki for forgiveness

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Thursday begged Governor Godwin Obakeki for forgiveness.Read more

6. ‘Human rights advocacy protecting criminals siphoning African resources,’ Tinubu tells Guterres

President Bola Tinubu said on Thursday that African countries would begin to take appropriate actions against criminals smuggling out the continent’s vast mineral resources.Read more

7. CBN postpones MPC meeting as Cardoso awaits Senate confirmation

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has postponed the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting slated for next week, days after the apex bank’s leadership was changed.Read more

8. Nigeria accounts for highest remittance flow into Africa in 2022, World Bank reveals

The World Bank said Nigeria accounted for the highest remittance flow into Sub-Saharan Africa in 2022, as the continent recorded an estimated $52.9 billion.Read more

9. Lagos Police exhumes Mohbad’s remains for autopsy

The body of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, has been exhumed by the Lagos State Police Command and a few health professionals, on Thursday.Read more

10. Super Eagles placed in Pot 2 ahead 2023 AFCON draw

Super Eagles of Nigeria have been placed in Pot 2 ahead of the official draw of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).Read more

