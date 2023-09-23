Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, September 22, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tribunal upholds Plateau Gov Mutfwang’s election

The Plateau State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Jos, the state capital, on Thursday, upheld the election of Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Governor of Plateau State.Read more

2. Reps resume plenary after two months break on September 26

The House of Representatives will resume plenary on September 26.Read more

3. Presidency withdraws claim on Tinubu being first African leader to ring Nasdaq closing bell

The presidency has withdrawn its earlier claim on President Bola Tinubu’s activities at the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ) in the United States.Read more

4. NLC confirms release of NURTW leaders from police custody

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has confirmed the release of the four leaders of the Nigeria Union Road Transport Workers (NURTW) by the Nigeria Police.Read more

5. Tribunal verdict: Kano govt lifts 24-hour curfew

The Kano State government has lifted the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state following the ruling of the governorship election petition tribunal.Read more

6. Troops rescue six abducted Gusau varsity students, others still with bandits

Troops of Operation Hadarin-Daji have rescued six abducted female students of Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara.Read more

7. Cardoso resumes as CBN’s acting governor, still awaits Senate approval

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Friday, said its newly appointed governor, Olayemi Cardoso, has subscribed to relevant oaths required to resume to his position despite him not receiving approval from the Senate.Read more

8. NBS report shows that petrol price rose by 230.78% in August

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Friday the average price of petrol per litre rose by 230.78 percent in August.Read more

9. Repentant Boko Haram insurgent arrested for killing ex-wife in Borno

Police operatives in Borno have arrested a repentant Boko Haram insurgent, Musa Dauda, for allegedly killing his ex-wife in the state.Read more

10. Team Nigeria pip Egypt to majority Paralympic Games tickets

Team Nigeria won the majority of the tickets to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at the ITTF African Para Championships taking place in Giza, Egypt.Read more

