Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, September 23, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Like Kebbi, Zamfara govt bans illegal mining, directs security agencies to ensure strict compliance
Determind to put an end to the activities of bandits and other violent criminals, the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Saturday, issued a ban on illegal mining activities.Read more
2. ‘You’re a liar, impostor and Nigeria’s real problem,’ estranged wife bombs ex-President Obasanjo
Taiwo Martins, the estranged wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday, described the former army officer as Nigeria’s real problem.Read more
3. Nigerian govt moves to tackle unemployment, launches talent programme
The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, announced this on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.Read more
4. Troops uncover gun factory, recover weapons in Kaduna
Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have uncovered a gun factory at Kafachan, Jama’a local government area of Kaduna State.Read more
5. Tribunal to deliver judgement on Lagos governorship election Monday
The Lagos State governorship election tribunal will deliver judgment on the petitions challenging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.Read more
6. PDP rejects Benue tribunal’s verdict, heads to appeal court
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has rejected the verdict of the governorship election petitions tribunal on the March 18 election in the state.Read more
7. Nigeria targets 20,000 MW of electricity by 2026
The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said on Friday the Federal Government was working towards generating 20,000 megawatts of electricity by 2026.Read more
8. STOCK ROUNDUP: Stock market investments fall to N30.37bn
The week ended with equity investors parting with N30.379 billion in 38,536 deals to trade 3.911 billion shares, stock data released by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) revealed.Read more
9. Lagos park administrators ask TUC to abort planned protest in support of RTEAN
The Lagos State Parks and Garages Administrators (LASPGA) on Saturday asked the state chapter of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) to stop the planned protest in support of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).Read more
10. EPL: Everton claim first win of season vs Brentford after Man City extend 100% start
Everton have claimed their first win of the Premier League season as they defeated Brentford 3-1 on Saturday night.Read more
