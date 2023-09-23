PDP rejects Benue tribunal’s verdict, heads to appeal court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has rejected the verdict of the governorship election petitions tribunal on the March 18 election in the state.

A three-member panel headed by Justice Ibrahim Karaye had earlier on Saturday upheld Governor Hyacinth Alia’s victory in the election.

The tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the PDP governorship candidate, Titus Uba, for lack of jurisdiction.

Justice Karaye, who read the judgement, said the tribunal lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the petition as the matters raised by the petitioner are pre-election issues as captured in section 285 of the Electoral Act.

However in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Bemgba Iortyom, the party said its team of lawyers had reviewed the verdict and concluded that it did not meet the requirements of substantive justice.

READ ALSO: Tribunal upholds election of Alia as Benue governor

The party, therefore, has directed his lawyers to appeal the judgement at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

The statement read: “After a review of the judgment with its team of lawyers, PDP believes that it does not meet the requirements of substantive justice and is not in alignment with extant electoral laws, guidelines and regulations.

“The party has accordingly directed its lawyers to appeal the judgment at the Court of Appeal, Abuja within the timeframe specified by law.

“Our great party urges its teeming supporters across the state to be calm and of good cheer in the faith that though the walk to justice may be long, the goal of reclaiming the governorship mandate will surely be achieved in the end.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now