Tribunal to deliver judgement on Lagos governorship election Monday

The Lagos State governorship election tribunal will deliver judgment on the petitions challenging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.

The Justice Arum Ashom-led panel announced the date in a notice to all parties in the matter on Saturday.

The duo of Labour Party candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Olajide Adediran aka Jandor are challenging the outcome of the election at the tribunal.

The duo alleged that the election was marred by fraud, voter intimidation, and non-compliance with the electoral act by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

