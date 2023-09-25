Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, September 25, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Atiku lists Tinubu govt’s 10 ‘embarrassing’ lies in 117 days

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, berated President Bola Tinubu’s administration for deceiving Nigerians with propaganda.Read more

2. SERAP urges Tinubu to probe missing $15bn, N200bn oil revenues

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to “set up a presidential panel of enquiry to promptly probe the grim allegations that over US$15 billion of oil revenues, and N200 billion budgeted to repair the refineries are missing and unaccounted for between 2020 and 2021, as documented by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).”Read more

3. Taraba govt approves N125,000 medical, housing allowance for corps members posted to schools

The Taraba State government has approved a N125,000 medical and housing allowance for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to schools in the state.Read more

4. Wike gives owners of 189 Abuja plots of land three-month grace to begin work

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has given owners of 189 undeveloped plots of land in the city a three-month grace to start developing them or risk withdrawal of their allocations.Read more

5. Tinubu orders security agents to rescue remaining abducted Zamfara varsity students

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday ordered security agencies to rescue the remaining abducted students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State.Read more

6. Boko Haram reportedly kills soldier, 3 others in Borno attack.

Boko Haram insurgents reportedly killed four persons including a soldier along the Gwoza Limankara Road in Borno State on Saturday.Read more

7. Access Holdings records 58.89% growth in H1’23 earnings

Access Holdings has reported that its group gross earnings for the first half of 2023 rose by 58.89 per cent to N940.31 billion, compared to the N591.80 billion turnover generated in the same period in 2022.Read more

8. Driver stabs LASTMA officer, strips naked in Lagos

A commercial bus driver on Sunday stabbed a Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) official in the Costain area of the state and stripped naked in a bid to evade arrest.Read more

9. UNIZIK dismisses two lecturers for misconduct

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has dismissed two lecturers for gross misconduct.Read more

10. Osimhen misses penalty, extends goal drought to four games

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen wasted the opportunity to go back to his scoring form by missing a penalty for Napoli on Sunday.Read more

