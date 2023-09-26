Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, September 26, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Ondo Assembly finally serves deputy governor Aiyedatiwa with impeachment notice

The Ondo State House of Assembly has served the state’s Deputy Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, with the impeachment notice.Read more

2. Tribunal okays Sanwo-Olu’s election, dismisses Jandor, Rhodes-Vivour’s petitions

The Lagos Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, on Monday, upheld the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the March 18 governorship election in the state.Read more

3. Senate to screen Cardoso, CBN deputy governor nominees Tuesday

The Senate will screen the former Lagos State commissioner for economic planning and budget, Olayemi Cardoso, for the position of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday.Read more

4. Eid-ul-Maulud: Nigerian govt declares Wednesday as public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday as a public holiday to mark the Islamic Eid-ul-Mawlid.Read more

5. PDP demands investigation into Supreme Court’s fire

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded an immediate full-scale investigation into Monday’s fire outbreak at the Supreme Court.Read more

6. Adedayo: Police arrests impeached Ogun LGA chairman

Police operatives in Ogun State on Monday arrested the impeached Chairman of Ijebu-East Local Government Area, Wale Adedayo.Read more

7. LIRS chief clarifies stamp duty, says it’s revenue stamp, not for postage

The Special Adviser to the Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, LIRS, Mr Tokunbo Akande has clarified the misunderstanding about stamp duty as he maintained that it is a revenue stamp and not a postage stamp.Read more

8. Capital Hotels opens escrow account to settle exiting shareholders

Capital Hotels has opened an escrow account to pay off shareholders exiting the firm ahead of its delisting from the Nigerian capital market.Read more

9. FG evacuates 160 more Nigerians from Libya

The Federal Government has repatriated an additional 160 Nigerians from Libya.Read more

10. Adesanya apologises but faces jail term for drunk-driving

UFC star, Israel Adesanya faces up to three months in jail after he pleaded guilty to drunk-driving charges in New Zealand.Read more

