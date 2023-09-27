Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, September 27, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Senate confirms Cardoso as CBN governor

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Dr. Olayemi Cardoso as the substantive Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Read more

2. Tribunal throws out PDP candidate’s petition against Cross River gov’s election

The Cross River State Election Petitions Tribunal, on Tuesday, dismissed the petition of Professor Sandy Onor against the election of Governor Bassey Otu for lacking in merit.Read more

3. Afenifere backs Obi on appeal of presidential election tribunal’s verdict at Supreme Court

The Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, on Tuesday declared his support for the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi’s decision to appeal the verdict of the presidential election petitions tribunal at the Supreme Court.Read more

4. Rhodes-Vivour to appeal tribunal’s verdict on Lagos governorship election

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has rejected the judgement of the governorship election petitions tribunal on the outcome of the March 18 election in the state.Read more

5. ‘We are really tired of ‘soon’, TUC slams Nigerian govt over failed promises

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) is dissatisfied with the Ministry of Labour and Employment’s repeated assurances that it will quickly accomodate the union’s requests.Read more

6. TUC to ground activities nationwide from Oct 3

Economic activities around the country may be grounded from October 3rd, 2023 as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have declared that workers in the country will embark on a nationwide strike.Read more

7. Erisco, founder under fire over arrest of customer for product review

Nigerians have taken to social media to criticise Erisco Foods Limited and call for a boycott after reports emerged that the company arrested a customer for reviewing the quality of their product.Read more

8. Conoil, Oando, others drag down Nigeria’s capital market by N126bn

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market crashed to N36.47 trillion at the close of trading on Tuesday.Read more

9. I’m ready to clear my name on Mohbad’s death – Naira Marley

The controversial Nigerian artiste, Azeez Adeshina Fashola aka Naira Marley has declared his readiness to return to Nigeria to assist the police in the ongoing investigation into the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba better known as Mohbad.Read more

10. Sports Minister to meet with CAF as Nigeria bids to host 2027 AFCON

Nigeria’s Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh will be meeting with the executives of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday.Read more

