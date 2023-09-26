BREAKING: TUC to ground activities nationwide from Oct 3

Economic activities around the country may be grounded from October 3rd, 2023 as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have declared that workers in the country will embark on a nationwide strike.

According to the organised labour, this decision was as a result of the “failure” of government to successfully implement policies to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians following the removal of the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also called petrol.

The NLC national president, Joe Ajaero, during a virtual National Executive Council meeting, which was held via Zoom on Tuesday, told members of NEC that a meeting was held with officials of the TUC to deliberate on ways forward.

According to Ajaero, it was resolved that the two centres work together to make their stance known to the government.

Sources present at the meeting disclosed that some members of the NLC initially objected to the development of the NLC working together with the TUC.

“Initially some members did not want us to work with the TUC but as of now, we don’t have a choice. The government has not been proactive. So it is going to be a definite action this time around”, one of the sources said.

The NLC and the TUC are asking for wage awards, implementation of palliatives, tax exemptions and allowances to public sector workers and a review of the minimum wage.

