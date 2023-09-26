‘We are really tired of ‘soon’, TUC slams Nigerian govt over failed promises

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) is dissatisfied with the Ministry of Labour and Employment’s repeated assurances that it will quickly accomodate the union’s requests.

The TUC President, Festus Osifo, on Tuesday, spoke on Channels Televison’s Sunrise Daily, while commenting on the promises made by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, on the announcement of a salary review.

“We are really tired of ‘soon’. We want a definite pronouncement; we want definite solutions to these living issues because at the end of the day,” Osifo said.

“We have been hearing of dates. We have been hearing, ‘It will come today, tomorrow, next tomorrow.’ We are relatively tired of promises all we want is actions.”

TUC’s demands include wage awards for federal civil servants, tax exemption for some categories of workers, as well as setting up structures for the effective implementation of the palliatives from the Federal Government.

