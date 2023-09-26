Rhodes-Vivour to appeal tribunal’s verdict on Lagos governorship election

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has rejected the judgement of the governorship election petitions tribunal on the outcome of the March 18 election in the state.

The three-member panel headed by Justice Mikhail Abdullah on Monday upheld Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the election.

The panel dismissed the petitions filed by Rhodes-Vivour and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Abdul-azeez Adediran aka Jandor for lack of merit.

The PDP candidate had also rejected the tribunal’s verdict.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the LP candidate said he had instructed his lawyers to appeal the judgment.

Rhodes-Vivour, who urged his supporters and people of the state to remain calm, and law-abiding, expressed the hope of getting justice at the appeal court.

He wrote: “The essence of democracy lies not only in our ability to vote but also in our capacity to defend the integrity of that vote.

“Consequently, our laws allow governorship candidates to challenge the decisions of the electoral tribunals at the Court of Appeal, and up to the Supreme Court.

“In light of this, my lawyers have been instructed to appeal this judgment, as we remain confident of getting substantial justice at the appellate court.

“In these trying times, your unwavering support means the world to us, we must remain united, vigilant, and hopeful.

“The ultimate victory may take time to come our way, but it is, we strongly believe inevitable as we have come to understand that the wheels of justice may sometimes grind slowly but it definitely grinds to a sure end.”

