LP guber candidate, Rhodes-Vivour alleges Sanwo-Olu spent Lagos N200m to defend election victory

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, alleged on Sunday that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu spent the total sum of N200 million belonging to the state on election litigation.

Rhodes-Vivour, who stated this in a post on his verified X platform, formerly Twitter, said the governor used the funds to finance cases challenging his victory in the March 18 election at the state governorship election petition tribunal and appeal court.

A three-member panel of the appellate court headed by Justice Yargata Nimpa last week dismissed the appeals filed by the LP candidate and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Abdulaziz Adediran aka Jandor for lack of merit.

Rhodes-Vivour’s claim came a few hours after the African Democratic Party (ADC) governorship candidate in the state, Funso Doherty, accused the state government of allocating about N4 billion on luxury items such as duffers, refrigerators, Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and fans, among others.

On his part, the LP candidate revealed that the governor and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, allocated N500 million naira each through the Ministry of Justice to four different legal chambers.

These are:

• Ahmed and Co

• Akinboro and Co

• Babatunde Ogala and Co

• MESSRS. Femi Okunu and Co.

He wrote: “We took Mr. Sanwo-Olu, Mr. Hamzat, APC, and INEC to court. We did not take @Lagosstategov to court. Why should the state fund his legal fees? Why should citizens’ taxes be used to pay for his representation?

“This is why they are always quick to say, ‘Go to court’ because they are so irresponsible and cheap, to not even pick up their legal bills.”

