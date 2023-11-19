NAF kills bandits in Kaduna air raids

The air component of Operation Whirl Punch on Thursday killed several suspected bandits at Tsauni Doka in Igabi local government Area of Kaduna State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the operations were conducted after credible intelligence revealed the presence of a terrorist kingpin known as Boderi and his foot soldiers at Tsauni Doka.

Gabkwet said: “The air strikes were carried out on the location in the early hours of November 16, with devastating consequences for the terrorists.

READ ALSO: Troops kill suspected bandit, recover AK 47 rifle in Kaduna

“Similar strikes with positive outcomes were also carried out at a location about 500 metres east of Boderi’s hideout, believed to be the hiding place of Boderi’s brother, Nasiru.

“Both strikes were termed very successful as several terrorists were neutralised and their motorcycles destroyed.

“Boderi and his brother Nasiru, alongside their cohorts, have been blamed for several attacks and abductions along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway, Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road as well as in several communities in Niger and Kaduna States.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now