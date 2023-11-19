N’Delta militant group, Force of Egbesu, declares war on Gov. Diri, PDP, over alleged invasion by military

Niger Delta militant group, Force of Egbesu, says it has declared war on Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state over an alleged invasion and burning down of the group’s base in Southern Ijaw local government area of the state.

The group which made their intention known in a video message on Saturday released by its leader, General Gbolodi, threatened to deal with Gov. Diri and his loyalists whom he said led the military to attack and raze his base on the eve of the governorship election without provocation.

“The Gov. Douye Diri-led government in the state invited me few days to the governorship election and gave me two million naira, saying that I should use it to hold myself, and also expressing the fear that I might work for the opposition APC,” Gbolodi said.

“I have seen money upon money and two million naira is not up to money I give out to my girlfriends.

“On Friday, that is a day to the election, the governor of Bayelsa State, Sen. Douye Diri, sent military men in gunboats, led by his loyalists, to my base in Southern Ijaw local government area and burned it down, with the same claim that I wanted to work for the opposition APC. I did not do anything to offend anybody.

“During the military operation, soldiers who participated in it stole from me and the people; they carted away three 200 horsepower speedboats, one 140 horsepower speedboat and one 85 horse power speedboat.

“More so, they made away with items such as phones, money and fish belonging to people in the base. They altogether burned down five houses.

“Those that led the soldiers to my base are on my list and I will visit them unexpectedly, let them mark my words because I did not do anything to warrant the attack.

“Well, I’m unshaken and I’m not worried about those engine boats because I have them enough here. But, let everybody know that they came to my house and woke me from sleep without any offence. Gov. Diri and his followers have started a war that will not end soon.

“Gov Douye Diri’s Bayelsa State will hear from The Force of Egbesu, they will hear from General Gbolodi soon if they don’t restore everything taken away from me and my people,” the militant leader threatened.

