Appeal Court to deliver judgement in Lagos governorship election dispute Wednesday

The Court of Appeal, Lagos, has fixed Wednesday for ruling in the appeals filed by opposition parties challenging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.

The duo of Labur Party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Abdulazeez Adediran aka Jandor are challenging the September verdict of the state’s governorship election petition tribunal which upheld Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the poll.

The court sent the notice to the parties in the appeal on Tuesday.

The three-member panel led by Justice Yargata Nimpar will deliver the judgement at 3:00 p.m., on Wednesday.

Other members of the panel are Justices Samuel Bola and Paul Bassi.

Rhodes-Vivour had on October 7 filed 21 grounds of appeal on the tribunal’s verdict.

In the appeal filed by his counsel, Olagbade Benson, the LP candidate described the tribunal’s ruling as a miscarriage of justice and urged the court to appeal court to set it aside.

He also urged the court to interpret Section 182 (1) (a) of the Constitution and its implication to the qualification of the governor and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, among other reliefs.

On his part, Adediran filed 34 grounds of appeal against the tribunal’s judgment and asked the appellate court to take another look at the contentious issue of the governor’s eligibility for the election.

The PDP candidate also revisited the issues raised in the petition in which he demanded Rhodes-Vivour’s disqualification from the election.

