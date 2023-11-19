News
Sanwo-Olu appoints new CEO for Lagos AIDS control agency
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Dr. Folakemi Animashaun as the new Chief Executive Officer of the state’s AIDS control agency.
The state’s Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, confirmed the appointment in a statement posted on the government’s verified X platform, formerly Twitter, on Sunday night.
The appointment, according to Agoro, took effect on October 30.
He said the appointment was in recognition of Animashaun’s track record as a medical doctor, technocrat, and public servant with an impressive delivery of technical and practical medical services in the state civil service.
The statement read: “The state government expects the new Chief Executive Officer to demonstrate a high level of dedication, diligence, and selflessness in the discharge of her duties to justify the confidence and trust reposed in her by Mr. Governor.
“Dr. Animashaun has a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, Ogun State.
“She later earned a Master’s in Public Health with merit at the University of Essex, United Kingdom.
“She was also awarded an MBA with distinction from the University of Chichester Top-up London Graduate School, United Kingdom, and a Diploma in Strategic Leadership and Management at the Metropolitan School of Business Management, United Kingdom, with a series of Diploma Certificates from prestigious institutions.”
