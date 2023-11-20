IPOB restates call for referendum, opens liaison office in Italy

The Indigenous People of Biafra, on Sunday, restated its call for a referendum in its ongoing agitation for a separate state for the Igbos.

This was contained in a statement issued by the group’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, who also disclosed the opening of its office in Italy.

Powerful said, “We are moving quickly towards the restoration of Biafra’s independence and sovereignty through a referendum.”

He further noted that the Italy office would serve as an official link for diplomatic engagement for its members around the world as they pursue their quest for the rebirth of the Biafran nation.

He said, “The global family and movement of IPOB ably led by the leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to announce to Biafrans, friends of Biafra, and lovers of Biafra freedom across the world that IPOB has opened a liaison office in Padova, Italy.

“We also salute the IPOB family in Europe for adding the Italy Liaison Office to the number of liaison offices on the continent. The IPOB Italy Liaison Office shall serve as a contact office for IPOB members.

“The purpose of setting up Biafra liaison offices is primarily to explore and promote the Biafran cultural heritage, trade, investment, and economic development for the people of Biafra.

“The liaison offices also serve as a communication centre for Biafrans. It is also an official link for diplomatic engagement for our people around the world as we pursue our quest for the rebirth of the Biafran nation.

“We are in the know that IPOB leadership is strategically positioning Biafra for the final restoration push.

“We are moving quickly towards the restoration of Biafra’s Independence and sovereignty through a referendum. Biafrans and particularly IPOB are fully committed to restoring Biafra sovereignty. It is either Biafra or Biafra or Biafra! No retreat, no surrender.”

