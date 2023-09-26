Jandor rejects Lagos Tribunal verdict on Gov Sanwo-Olu’s election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for governor in Lagos, Abdul-azeez Adediran, on Monday, rejected the election petition tribunal’s decision confirming Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the state’s leader.

The tribunal rejected the claim made by Adediran, also known as Jandor, as meritless on Monday.

Jandor had argued in his motion, alongside his formal petition in which he challenged the return of Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Obafemi Hamzat, in the March 18, 2023 governorship elections in Lagos State.

But Justice Mikhail Abdullahi held that Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Hamzat, were qualified to contest the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state under section 177 of the constitution.

Read Also: Tribunal okays Sanwo-Olu’s election, dismisses Jandor, Rhodes-Vivour’s petitions

However, Adediran responded to the decision by claiming that the tribunal disregarded the convincing evidence that his legal team had produced regarding the non-qualification of candidates for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) in the election.

He said that the decision of the tribunal did not reflect the provisions of the constitution of Nigeria, assuring that “Lagos PDP will study the judgement and decide on the next step to be taken”.

“This is not the end of the electoral process, it is just another stage. We will study the judgement and take decisions in the best interest of Lagosians,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now