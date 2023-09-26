STRIKE: Minister Lalong begs labour, says govt working on wage award to workers

Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, on Monday, appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), to shelve its proposed 21-day indefinite strike and give the government more time to resolve all pending issues.

The former Plateau State governor also gave the assurance that the government would soon conclude the issue of wage award to Nigerian workers which is one of the demands of the labour union.

Lalong who gave the assurance when he hosted a delegation of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) led by its National Chairman, Alhaji Ibikunle Baruwa, who were on a thank-you visit to his office in Abuja, urged the NLC to see reasons with the government and allow for more deliberations.

In a statement issued on his behalf by the Director, Press and Public Relations Unit, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, Lalong said the government was working round the clock to resolve all the demands made by the labour union.

“The Minister has assured Labour that the processes leading to the fulfilment of the other requests of the NLC, especially wage award, were on course, and would be concluded soon,” the statement reads.

“The Minister therefore called on the NLC not to embark on their planned strike, and allow government work to resolve all pending issues.

“He maintained that industrial harmony remains key to the socio-economic development of any nation, and urged the Union to work in synergy with the Federal Government in moving the country forward.”

