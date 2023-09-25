JUST IN: Tribunal okays Sanwo-Olu’s election, dismisses Jandor, Rhodes-Vivour’s petitions

The Lagos Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, on Monday, upheld the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The tribunal, sitting in Ikeja, also dismissed the petitions brought by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party, and Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The candidates and their party had approached the tribunal to challenge the declaration of Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Justice Mikhail Abdullah announced the decision while delivering judgment on the objections raised by the respondents in the case.

