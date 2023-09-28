Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers,Thursday, September 28, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Wike sacks 21 heads of parastatals, agencies in FCTA

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has sacked 21 heads of parastatals and agencies in the FCT Administration (FCTA).Read more

2. Nigeria ranks sixth globally, second in Africa among nations with organised criminal groups

A report by Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime has ranked Nigeria as the sixth in the world in the 2023 Global Organized Crime Index.Read more

3. Sanwo-Olu orders contractor to deliver Lagos Red Line by December

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, ordered the contractor handling the Red Rail Line project in the state to complete the job by December.Read more

4. TUC demands Nigerian govt reveal how it spent N1trn saved from fuel subsidy removal

The president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo, said the Federal Government should reveal how it expended the N1 trillion saved after ending subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, in May.Read more

5. Edo PDP chieftain warns against imposition of candidate ahead of 2024 governorship poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Secretary in Edo State, Hilary Otsu, has cautioned the party against fielding an unpopular candidate in the 2024 governorship election in the state.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, September 25, 2023

6. SDP, APC trade words over Kogi violence

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State on Wednesday appealed to President Bola Tinubu to stop the incessant attacks and carnages occasioned by the governorship campaign in the state.Read more

7. Why Tinubu appointed new economic team for CBN – Presidency

The presidency on Wednesday explained why President Bola Tinubu appointed a new management team for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Read more

8. REVIEW: In face of battered economy, weak naira, new CBN Gov, Cardoso, lists plans

As Olayemi Cardoso, the newly appointed governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, assumes full control of the organisation this week, his biggest challenges will be to rebuild trust in the institution after eight years of poor management.Read more

9. NAF destroys IPOB’s alleged hideouts in Anambra, Imo

The Air Component of Operation UDO KA II on Tuesday destroyed several alleged hideouts of the Indigenous People of Biafra and its Eastern Security Network in Anambra and Imo States.Read more

10. Osimhen ends goal drought as Napoli thrash Udinese

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was on target for Napoli in their 4-1 victory over Udinese in a Serie A encounter on Wednesday night.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now