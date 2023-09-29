Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, September 29, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tribunal upholds Gov Uba Sani’s election in Kaduna

The Kaduna State governorship election petition tribunal on Thursday upheld Governor Uba Sani’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.Read more

2. Obaseki accepts Shaibu’s apology, asks him to improve his conflict resolution skills

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has accepted the public apology tendered by his estranged Deputy, Philip Shaibu, adding that as a man of faith, he was bound to accept the apology.Read more

3. TINUBU: APM follows Atiku, Obi, files 10 grounds of appeal at Supreme Court

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has approached the Supreme Court, with 10 grounds of appeal against the election of President Bola Tinubu and the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).Read more

4. IGP orders investigation into attack of police officer in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered a thorough investigation into the attack on a police officer, Omeje Matthew, in Abuja.Read more

5. Kogi doctors suspend strike

Doctors in Kogi on Thursday suspended their two-day-old strike in the state.Read more

6. Strike: NLC dismisses claim of agreement with Nigerian govt

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has dismissed the claim of an agreement with the Federal Government on the planned indefinite strike.Read more

7. Nigerian govt mulls N75bn intervention for MSMEs

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, said on Thursday the Federal Government planned to put in place a N75 billion intervention fund to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in response to current economic challenges in the country.Read more

8. Crude oil price hits $97 per barrel after US storage hub records decline in stocks

Brent crude oil price rallied to $97.5 on Thursday, as the crude storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, United States, fell by 943,000 barrels to 22 million barrels within one week.Read more

9. Mohbad: Police arrests Sam Larry in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a music promoter, Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry, in connection with the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.Read more

10. Napoli say controversial Tiktok post not intended to mock Osimhen

Serie A club Napoli have cleared the air over a controversial video posted on their official Tiktok account this week about Victor Osimhen.Read more

