Sports
Napoli say controversial Tiktok post not intended to mock Osimhen
Serie A club Napoli have cleared the air over a controversial video posted on their official Tiktok account this week about Victor Osimhen.
The Italian champions shared a video of Nigeria’s Osimhen missing a penalty, and dubbed with a high-pitched voice saying “gimme penalty please”.
Osimhen had missed a penalty in their game against Bologna which ended goalless, and extended the 24-year-old’s goal drought to four games.
Osimhen’s agent had threatened legal action against the club over the now-deleted post, but a Napoli statement has said it was not their intent to offend the striker.
Read Also: Osimhen ends goal drought as Napoli thrash Udinese
“So as to avoid the topic being manipulated in any way, Napoli points out that it never meant to offend or mock Victor Osimhen, who is a technical asset of the club,” a statement on the club’s website read.
“Proof of this is the fact that the club firmly rejected all the offers it received for the attacker’s transfer abroad.”
Osimhen joined the Serie A giants in the summer of 2020 and was integral to helping them win a first Serie A title in 33 years last season, scoring 26 goals in 32 league appearances.
Osimhen helped Napoli win against Udinese on Wednesday as he scored the second goal in a 4-1 win, but made no attempt to celebrate before he was mobbed by his teammates.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...