Napoli say controversial Tiktok post not intended to mock Osimhen

Serie A club Napoli have cleared the air over a controversial video posted on their official Tiktok account this week about Victor Osimhen.

The Italian champions shared a video of Nigeria’s Osimhen missing a penalty, and dubbed with a high-pitched voice saying “gimme penalty please”.

Osimhen had missed a penalty in their game against Bologna which ended goalless, and extended the 24-year-old’s goal drought to four games.

Osimhen’s agent had threatened legal action against the club over the now-deleted post, but a Napoli statement has said it was not their intent to offend the striker.

“So as to avoid the topic being manipulated in any way, Napoli points out that it never meant to offend or mock Victor Osimhen, who is a technical asset of the club,” a statement on the club’s website read.

“Proof of this is the fact that the club firmly rejected all the offers it received for the attacker’s transfer abroad.”

Osimhen joined the Serie A giants in the summer of 2020 and was integral to helping them win a first Serie A title in 33 years last season, scoring 26 goals in 32 league appearances.

Osimhen helped Napoli win against Udinese on Wednesday as he scored the second goal in a 4-1 win, but made no attempt to celebrate before he was mobbed by his teammates.

