Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, September 30, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. More confusion as Gov Sani, PDP rival claim victory in Kaduna tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Isa Ashiru, said on Friday he would approach the appeal court to declare him the winner of the March 18 election in the state.Read more

2. You’re a political liability, can’t win election for Tinubu, Kwankwaso slams Ganduje

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Rabiu Kwankwaso has slammed the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Ganduje, describing him as a liability to ruling party.Read more

3. Edo: I have no successor in place – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said on Friday he has not anointed a successor ahead of next year’s election in the state.Read more

4. Court orders Kano govt to pay N30bn compensation to owners of demolished shops

Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court, Kano, on Friday, ordered the state government to pay N30 billion as compensation to shop owners whose properties were demolished at Kofar Mata Eid praying ground in the state.Read more

5. Umahi eats humble pie, apologises to ministry staff after locking them out

Minister of Works and Housing, Dave Umahi, has apologised to staff of the ministry after he reportedly locked them out of their offices for resuming late for work on Thursday.Read more

6. Police arrests Catholic priest, five others for alleged membership of MASSOB

Police operatives in Anambra have arrested a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Samuel Aniebonem, and five other persons for alleged membership of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB).Read more

7. FG, states, LGAs share N1.1tr as revenue allocation for August

The three tiers of government shared a total of N1.1 trillion as revenue allocation for August.Read more

8. BUA among losers as Nigeria’s stock market drops N36.3bn

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market depreciated dipped by 0.10 percent on Friday.Read more

9. Man reportedly arrested over Tupac Shakur’s murder 27 years after

Police operatives in the United States have reportedly arrested a man concerning the murder of music star, Tupac Amaru Shakur aka 2Pac, 27 years ago.Read more

10. Ramos scores own goal as Barcelona beat Sevilla

Defender Sergio Ramos scored an own goal as his old rivals Barcelona defeated his new side Sevilla in a La Liga game on Friday night.Read more

