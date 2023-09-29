Court orders Kano govt to pay N30bn compensation to owners of demolished shops

Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court, Kano, on Friday, ordered the state government to pay N30 billion as compensation to shop owners whose properties were demolished at Kofar Mata Eid praying ground in the state.

Hoodlums on June 5 looted shops located at the Eid Ground, hours after the state government demolished properties in the area.

Many of the affected properties were sold by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration in the state.

The judge gave the verdict in a suit filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Masallacin Idi Shop Owners, Traders Association, and 56 others.

The plaintiffs had in a motion ex parte filed by their counsel, Dr. Nurudeen Ayagi, demanded the enforcement of their fundamental rights, and compensation from the state government for demolishing their shops.

The Kano State government, Kano State Urban Development Authority, the state’s Attorney General, Nigeria Police Force, AIG Zone 1, and the state’s Commissioner of Police were listed as respondents in the suit.

Others are the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and its commandant in the state.

In his ruling, Justice Amobeda described as illegal and unconstitutional the demolition of the plaintiffs’ shops without due process by the Kano State government.

He said: “The demolition violates the applicants’ right to own property, right to life cum livelihood and right to dignity of human face as unprofessional.

“I hereby ordered the first to third respondents to jointly pay the applicants the sum of N10 billion as general damages for violation of their fundamental right to life and ownership of property as guaranteed by law.

“I also ordered the respondents to pay the applicants an additional sum of N20 billion for punitive and exemplary damages.”

