Police bans procession in Sokoto ahead of governorship tribunal’s judgment

The Sokoto State Police Command has banned any form of procession before and after the judgement of the state governorship election tribunal.

The three-member panel headed by Justice Haruna Mshelia will rule on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mallam Sa’idu Umar, challenging Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s election on Saturday.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ali Kaigama, announced the ban in a statement issued on Friday in Sokoto by the command’s spokesman, Ahmad Rufai.

Kaigama said: “It has come to our attention that there may be intentions to hold processions or celebrations in relation to the judgment.

“Sokoto State has earned a reputation as one of the most peaceful states in our great nation, and we intend to maintain that dignity.

READ ALSO: Sokoto tribunal reserves ruling in petition challenging Gov Aliyu’s election

“I am making it unequivocally clear that any form of procession or gathering that violates the law or disrupts the peace will not be tolerated.

The CP added that law enforcement agencies are prepared and fully equipped to protect the lives and property of people in the state.

“We urge residents of Sokoto State to remain law-abiding and to promptly inform the police and other relevant security authorities about any potential issues of concern.

“The cooperation and vigilance of the people are crucial in maintaining the peace and security we all cherish,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now