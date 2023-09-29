Police arrests Catholic priest, five others for alleged membership of MASSOB

Police operatives in Anambra have arrested a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Samuel Aniebonem, and five other persons for alleged membership of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB).

The Director of Information, MASSOB, Chris Mocha, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Awka.

He said Aniebonem and five others were arrested by operatives attached to the Anambra State police command anti-kidnapping unit in Awkuzu, Oyi local government area of the state.

Mocha said: “Three persons were earlier arrested when the police raided the group’s office along Awkuzu/Otuocha road, Ifitedunu, Dunukofia local government area of the state on Monday, September 25.

“Aniebonem, who works at St Patrick’s Cathedral Church, Awka, was detained when he visited the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awkuzu, over the arrest of his in-law.”

The command spokesman, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development.

He said: “Our operatives working on reliable information raided their office along Oyeagu Ifitedunu road on Monday, September 25.

“A lot of incriminating items and unpatriotic materials showing the movement’s disloyalty to the Federal government were found there.

“The matter is still under investigation.”

