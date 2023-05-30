MASSOB urges Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) on Tuesday urged President Bola Tinubu to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu was brought back to the country by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in June 2021 and arraigned for treasonable felony and terrorism at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Several appeals made by prominent Nigerians including the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, and the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, for the release of the activist were rebuffed by the former president.

The MASSOB Leader, Uchenna Madu, made the call in a statement marking the 56th anniversary of Biafra.

The statement read: “Today, we remembered, celebrated, and commemorated the sacrifices our gallant soldiers of Biafra made for our freedom. MASSOB remembered the pains, anguish, hunger, subjections, hunger, mesmerization, and supreme prices our fathers, mothers, brothers, and sisters paid for Biafra’s freedom.

“We shall continue to remember them because their sufferings always provoke and revive our unshakeable and undeterred zeal and commitment to the self-determination of Biafra.

“The new struggle for self-determination and restoration of Biafra, anchored by MASSOB and others, is grounded on the principle of non-violence.

“Today, all over the world, MASSOB members are on sober reflection as we remember the brutalities, persecutions, mesmerization, traumatic torture, extrajudicial killings, afflictions, imprisonment, and traumatic deaths at the hands of the security agents of Nigeria.

“The more the freedom fighters are politically incarcerated, the more they are hardened, and the more the followers become uncontrollable.

“MASSOB demands the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, from the new president Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, who once declared that he does not believe in Nigeria.

“MASSOB expresses our gratitude to the people of Biafra for their eloquent observation of today’s Biafra Day anniversary celebration.”

