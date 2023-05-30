EFCC reacts to invasion of its Lagos office by DSS

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has reacted to the invasion of its Lagos office by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday, describing it as “shocking”.

Operatives of the secret police had, on Tuesday morning, laid siege to the EFCC office located at 15 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, denying access to the anti-graft officials and visitors, with a claim to being the legal owners of the property.

The DSS officials reportedly barricaded the entrance of the office with armoured personnel carriers.

However, the EFCC, in a statement by its Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said the invasion was strange as both agencies of government have cohabited in the facility for 20 years without incident.

The statement reads:

“The operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, arrived at their office on No. 15 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, this morning, May 30, 2023, to be denied entry by agents of the Department of State Services, DSS, who had barricaded the entrance with armoured personnel carriers.

Read also: JUST IN: Confusion as DSS blocks EFCC officials from accessing Lagos office

“This development is strange to the Commission given that we have cohabited with the DSS in that facility for 20 years without incident.

“By denying operatives access to their offices, the Commission’s operations at its largest hub with over 500 personnel, hundreds of exhibits, and many suspects in detention have been disrupted.

“Cases scheduled for court hearing today have been aborted, while many suspects who had been invited for questioning are left unattended.

“Even more alarming is that suspects in detention are left without care with grave implications for their rights as inmates.

“All of these have wider implications for the nation’s fight against economic and financial crimes.

“The siege is inconsistent with the synergy expected of agencies working for the same government and nation, especially when there are ongoing discussions on the matter.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now