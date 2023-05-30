New Kano gov makes first appointments

The newly inaugurated Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf has announced the appointment of a former Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Dr Baffa Bichi, as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The governor also appointed a staunch Kwankwasiyya follower, Shehu Wada Sagagi as his Chief of Staff.

Read also: New Kano gov, Yusuf, sacks pilgrims Welfare Board chief

Yusuf, in a statement, signed by his spokesman, Sanusi Bature Dawakin, also anounced the appointments of Dr. Farouq Kurawa as his Principal Private Secretary; Abdullahi Ibrahim Rogo as Chief Protocol, and Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa as Chief Press Secretary.

The governor, who said that all the appointments take immediate effect on Monday, May 29, 2023, noted that the appointees were selected based on their track records, commitment, and loyalty.

