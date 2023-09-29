Kwara hotel owner found dead in own facility

The managing director of a popular hotel in Ilorin, Kwara State, has been found dead in one of the hotel rooms.

The spokesman for the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Ilorin, said a supervisor at the hotel reported a suspected homicide to the police on Thursday.

He added that a team of detectives was immediately dispatched to the hotel and the deceased was found lying motionless on the hotel room bed.

Ajayi said the body showed no sign of physical violence and assured that the police would investigate the cause of death.

“Doctors at a hospital confirmed the hotel boss dead and the body was deposited in a morgue pending autopsy.

“Details of the investigation will be made public as soon as possible,’’ the spokesman added.

