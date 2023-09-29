Edo: I have no successor in place – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said on Friday he has not anointed a successor ahead of next year’s election in the state.

The governor, who spoke with journalists in Benin City, stressed that the process of picking his successor must reflect fairness, equity, and a sense of inclusion.

He said: “I am not in the position now to determine, appoint, or anoint a successor.

“All I know is that in the process of seeking my successor, there must be fairness, equity, and a sense of inclusion because our goal is to keep Edo as one.

“The important thing for us as an administration is for us to finish strong and complete everything we told Edo people we would do for them during our campaigns.”

Obaseki noted that he had nothing personal against the state’s Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu.

The governor had on Thursday accepted his deputy’s apology and encouraged him to improve his conflict resolution skills after months of frosty relationship between the pair.

He added: “I have nothing personal against the deputy governor and never had.

“For me, the issues are very straightforward.”

