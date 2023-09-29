Politics
Edo: I have no successor in place – Obaseki
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said on Friday he has not anointed a successor ahead of next year’s election in the state.
The governor, who spoke with journalists in Benin City, stressed that the process of picking his successor must reflect fairness, equity, and a sense of inclusion.
He said: “I am not in the position now to determine, appoint, or anoint a successor.
“All I know is that in the process of seeking my successor, there must be fairness, equity, and a sense of inclusion because our goal is to keep Edo as one.
READ ALSO: Obaseki accepts Shaibu’s apology, asks him to improve his conflict resolution skills
“The important thing for us as an administration is for us to finish strong and complete everything we told Edo people we would do for them during our campaigns.”
Obaseki noted that he had nothing personal against the state’s Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu.
The governor had on Thursday accepted his deputy’s apology and encouraged him to improve his conflict resolution skills after months of frosty relationship between the pair.
He added: “I have nothing personal against the deputy governor and never had.
“For me, the issues are very straightforward.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...