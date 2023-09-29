More confusion as Gov Sani, PDP rival claim victory in Kaduna tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Isa Ashiru, said on Friday he would approach the appeal court to declare him the winner of the March 18 election in the state.

The three-member panel led by Justice Victor Oviawie had on Thursday upheld Governor Uba Sani’s victory in the election.

The tribunal’s ruling had somewhat caused confusion after some sections of the media reported that the panel nullified the governor’s victory and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a rerun election in 22 polling units in the state within 90 days.

However, Ashiru, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, insisted that the tribunal annulled Sani’s victory in the election.

The PDP candidate said the panel ordered a supplementary election to be held in four local government areas of the state within 90 days.

He said: “The truth of the matter is that the election was annulled. The tribunal directed INEC to conduct an election within 90 days. Unfortunately, he (Sani) reported that his election was upheld, we will see within the next two or three weeks whether he will go on appeal or not.

“Whoever said his election was upheld I don’t think there is any need for him to go for appeal. But for sure we are going on appeal, I have met with my legal team and we have taken that decision in consultation with my party and senior stakeholders.

“Ordinarily, we expected the tribunal to give us judgment based on available facts that we tendered. The truth of the matter is that we won that election hands down but the powers that be did what they did to rob us of the victory.”

The governor, who also featured in the programme, stressed that there was no confusion in the judgement.

“I think there’s no confusion there. Like I said, for some of us who were involved in the draft of the Electoral Act, there’s nothing like confusion there.

“The case was dismissed because it lacked merit. The preliminary objection to the application was made out of time,” he stated.

