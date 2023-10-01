Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, October 1, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. PDP charges Tinubu, APC to come clean on president’s academic records

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to come clean on his purported academic records from the Chicago State University (CSU) if they do not have anything to hide from the public.Read more

2. Tribunal upholds Abiodun’s election as Ogun governor

The Ogun State governorship election petitions tribunal sitting in Abeokuta on Saturday upheld Governor Dapo Abiodun’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.Read more

3. Tinubu vows to tackle poverty, insecurity in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday assured Nigerians his administration would come up with programmes and policies that would address poverty and insecurity in the country.Read more

4. PDP guber candidate rejects verdict of Sokoto tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Saidu Umar, has rejected the verdict of the governorship election petition tribunal on the outcome of the March 18 election in the state.Read more

5. Independence: Tinubu to address Nigerians Sunday

President Bola Tinubu will address Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 63rd independence anniversary on Sunday morning.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, September 29, 2023

6. Troops kill 4 suspected IPOB members, recover AK rifles in Anambra

Troops of Joint Task Force in the South-East, code-named Operation UDO KA II, have killed four suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Anambra State.Read more

7. Ex-Gov Ramalan Yero quits PDP

The former Kaduna State Governor, Ramalan Yero, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Read more

8. Osun tribunal sacks PDP lawmaker, orders rerun

The National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Osogbo on Saturday nullified the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Awoyeye Jeremiah in the March 18 election held in Ife Central State Constituency.Read more

9. Olubadan urges organised labour to shelve planned strike

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Lekan Balogun, on Saturday, appealed with the organised labour to shelve the planned nationwide strike.Read more

10. Referees’ body admits error in disallowing Diaz goal in Liverpool defeat

For disallowing Luis Diaz’s goal in Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday, the Referees’ body PGMOL has admitted it was an error.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now