Osun tribunal sacks PDP lawmaker, orders rerun

The National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Osogbo on Saturday nullified the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Awoyeye Jeremiah in the March 18 election held in Ife Central State Constituency.

The tribunal’s ruling followed a petition by the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Adejobi Johnson, challenging the outcome of the election.

Johnson urged the panel to nullify Jeremiah’s victory in the election over the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) failure to apply the principle of margin of lead in declaring a winner in the election.

READ ALSO: Osun APC suspends ex-SSG, 25 other Aregbesola’s loyalists for anti-party activities

In its ruling, the three-member panel led by Justice .V. Eboreime held that the petitioner proved that INEC did not comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act in the election.

The panel ordered the commission to conduct fresh elections in 26 polling units in the constituency within 90 days.

Justice Eboreime, who read the judgement, said the manual for election used to declare Jeremiah as the winner was questionable.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now