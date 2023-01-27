Osun ruling an early sign of APC’s victory in 2023 elections — Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated former governor Adegboyega Oyetola, on his victory at the state’s election petitions tribunal.

A three-man panel headed by Justice Tetsea Kume had earlier on Friday in Osogbo annulled the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke in the July 16, 2022 election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Adeleke as the winner of the election after he polled 403,371 votes to defeat Oyetola who scored 375,027 votes in the election.

However, the panel noted that the INEC failed to comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 and 1999 Constitution during the election.

The tribunal deducted the over-voting observed from the figure recorded by Adeleke and Oyetola, and declared that the latter won the election having polled 314, 921, while Adeleke’s score came down to 290, 266

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the speaker described the tribunal’s ruling as a welcome development and a fair deal for the people of the state.

He declared that the victory was an early indication of APC’s victory in next month’s general elections.

He expressed happiness that the people’s mandate has been restored and urged APC members in the state to be law-abiding.

