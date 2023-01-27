Politics
PDP suspends Ebonyi chairman for alleged anti-party activities
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended the party’s chairman in Ebonyi State, Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor, for alleged anti-party activities.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who announced the suspension in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said Okorie was suspended after an extensive review of his activities in the party.
The party had last week suspended the former Enugu State Governor, Chimaraoke Nnamani, and eight others for alleged anti-party activities.
READ ALSO: Ebonyi PDP in disarray as faction withdraws from rescheduled primaries
The statement read: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at its emergency meeting held on January 27, 2023, extensively reviewed the conduct and activities of the Ebonyi State Chairman of our Party, Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor.
“Pursuant to Sections 29 (2) (b) and 57(3) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) the NWC has on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) approved the suspension of Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor with effect from today, Friday, January 27, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities and violation of provisions of Section 58 (1) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...