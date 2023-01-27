PDP suspends Ebonyi chairman for alleged anti-party activities

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended the party’s chairman in Ebonyi State, Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor, for alleged anti-party activities.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who announced the suspension in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said Okorie was suspended after an extensive review of his activities in the party.

The party had last week suspended the former Enugu State Governor, Chimaraoke Nnamani, and eight others for alleged anti-party activities.

The statement read: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at its emergency meeting held on January 27, 2023, extensively reviewed the conduct and activities of the Ebonyi State Chairman of our Party, Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor.

“Pursuant to Sections 29 (2) (b) and 57(3) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) the NWC has on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) approved the suspension of Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor with effect from today, Friday, January 27, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities and violation of provisions of Section 58 (1) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).”

