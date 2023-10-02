Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, October 2, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Nigerian govt waives VAT on diesel for six months, 15m households to get N75K

The Federal Government has resolved to waive the Value Added Tax (VAT) on Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) otherwise known as diesel for six months.Read more

2. Tinubu approves N35,000 provisional wage for workers

President Bola Tinubu has approved N35,000 as a provisional wage award for all treasury-paid workers for a period of six months.Read more

3. Gov Alia claims Ortom left behind N359bn debt in Benue

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, said on Sunday his administration inherited N359 billion debt from the immediate past administration in the state.Read more

4. CRPP tags Ogun tribunal verdict another miscarriage of justice’

The Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP), has faulted the verdict of the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which on Saturday, upheld the victory of Gov. Dapo Abiodun in the March 18 gubernatorial election.Read more

5. Soludo renames Anambra Airport after Chinua Achebe

The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, on Sunday renamed the state’s International Passenger and Cargo Airport after the late novelist, Prof. Chinua Achebe.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, September 30, 2023

6. Independence Day speech: Six points Tinubu made to ease suffering of Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, addressed Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast on as the country marked its 63rd Independence Day.Read more

7. Police begins investigation into political clashes in Kogi

The Kogi State police command has begun an investigation into reports of violence ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the state.Read more

8. Kwara govt proposes N239bn revised 2023 budget to Assembly

The Kwara State government will present the revised 2023 budget of N239 billion to the state’s House of Assembly in the coming days.Read more

9. Katsina varsity suspends six students over colleague’s death

The Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA), Katsina State, has suspended six students over the alleged murder of their colleague in the institution.Read more

10. Osimhen calls for calm, says his love for Napoli ‘unwavering’

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has broken silence over the reactions trailing a controversial video posted by Napoli on Tiktok.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now