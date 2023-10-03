Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, October 3, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Organised labour suspends strike by 30 days

The organized labour has suspended the nationwide strike slated to begin on Tuesday by 30 days.Read more

2. Diezani: EFCC begins extradition proceedings against ex-petroleum minister

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced the extradition proceedings against the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke from the United Kingdom.Read more

3. Tribunal dismisses LP’s petition challenging victory of Rivers governor, Fubara

The Rivers State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the March 18 gubernatorial election, Beatrice Itubo, challenging the victory of Gov. Simnalayi Fubara of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).Read more

4. Gov Sule to appeal tribunal’s verdict, urges calm in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, said on Monday evening he would appeal the verdict of the governorship election petition tribunal which nullified his victory in the March 18 election in the state.Read more

5. Adebutu rejects Ogun tribunal’s verdict, heads to Appeal Court

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP (PDP) governorship in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu has rejected the verdict of the state governorship election petitions tribunal.Read more

6. Tribunal dismisses SDP candidate’s petition against Gov Fintiri in Adamawa

The Adamawa State governorship electoral petitions tribunal on Monday dismissed the petition filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Umar Ardo, challenging the outcome of the March 18 election in the state.Read more

7. Over 30 people reportedly killed in Rivers illegal refinery explosion

More than 30 people were reportedly killed in an explosion at an illegal refinery in Emuoha local government area of Rivers State on Sunday night.Read more

8. Troops destroy suspected IPOB’s camps in Imo

Troops of the Joint Task Force in the South-East, code-named Operation UDO KA II, on Sunday, destroyed suspected camps of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Okigwe local government area of Imo State.Read more

9. Suspected bandits kill three in Sokoto community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Monday killed three persons and injured many others at Soro community in Binji local government area of Sokoto State.Read more

10. Eagles boss Peseiro invites 25 players for Saudi, Mozambique friendlies

A 25-man roster has been released by Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro for this month’s international friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique.Read more

