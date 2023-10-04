Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, October 4, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tinubu writes Senate for three more ministers, nominates Balarabe to replace El’Rufai

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Abbas Balarabe for a ministerial post to replace former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.Read more

2. Reps move to recover N10trn pension fund borrowed Nigerian govt

The House of Representatives has moved to recover the N10 trillion pension fund loaned to the Federal Government.Read more

3. Army chief orders investigation into alleged poor feeding of troops in North-East

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has ordered an investigation into the allegation of poor feeding of frontline troops in the North-East Theatre of operations.Read more

4. Aiyedatiwa: Ondo Assembly orders CJ to set up probe panel on deputy governor

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday on Tuesday directed the state’s chief judge to set up a seven-member panel of inquiry to probe the allegations of gross misconduct and others against the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.Read more

5. Senate blocks first-time lawmakers from contesting as presiding officers

The Senate on Tuesday altered its standing orders to stop new Senators from vying for the positions of presiding officers in the Red Chamber.Read more

6. Tinubu CSU Records: Atiku only driven by hysteria to be president —VON DG, Okechukwu

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu has slammed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar over his insistence on getting the academic records of President Bola Tinubu from the Chicago State University (CSU), saying the former Vice President is only driven by his hysteria of becoming Nigeria’s president.Read more

7. Food inflation soars as prices of foodstuffs increase

The prices of basic food items in Nigeria have continued to soar as food inflation rate has climbed another notch in the month of August, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).Read more

8. Police arrests Naira Marley over Mohbad’s death

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested singer Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley in connection with the death of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.Read more

9. Police dismisses constable for alleged defilement of detained teenager in Benue

The Benue State police command has dismissed a constable, Belasa Iyangedue, for alleged defilement of a detained 16-year-old girl.Read more

10. UCL: Osimhen’s Napoli beaten, Man Utd stunned by Galatasaray, Arsenal lose at Lens

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was in action for Napoli as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.Read more

