Gov Sule to appeal tribunal’s verdict, urges calm in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, said on Monday evening he would appeal the verdict of the governorship election petition tribunal which nullified his victory in the March 18 election in the state.

The three-member panel led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi had earlier on Monday declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, David Ombugadu, as the duly elected governor of the state.

However, in a statement issued in Lafia, the governor described the judgment as a temporary setback he would learn from in order to restrategise and come out stronger.

He said: “I still remain the governor till the Supreme Court decides otherwise because the law allows me to appeal and we will do that to reclaim our mandate.”

Sule urged his supporters to remain calm and not take laws into their hands by engaging in street protests.

He also cautioned the youths and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against responding to the opposition, especially on social media.

