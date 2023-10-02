Politics
JUST IN : Nasarawa tribunal sacks Gov Sule, declares PDP’s Ombugadu winner
The election of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has been nullified by the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.
The tribunal also declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), David Ombugadu, as the duly elected elected governor of the state.
READ ALSO:Gov Sule dissolves cabinet ahead of second term inauguration in Nasarawa
In a ruling delivered on Monday, two of the justices agreed that the election was won by the PDP while one judge dissented.
Ripples Nigeria reports that Governor Sule was declared to have polled a total of 347,209 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Mr Ombugadu, who secured 283,016 votes by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.
