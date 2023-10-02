JUST IN : Nasarawa tribunal sacks Gov Sule, declares PDP’s Ombugadu winner

The election of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has been nullified by the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

The tribunal also declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), David Ombugadu, as the duly elected elected governor of the state.

READ ALSO:Gov Sule dissolves cabinet ahead of second term inauguration in Nasarawa

In a ruling delivered on Monday, two of the justices agreed that the election was won by the PDP while one judge dissented.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Governor Sule was declared to have polled a total of 347,209 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Mr Ombugadu, who secured 283,016 votes by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now