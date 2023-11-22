Appeal Court to deliver judgment in Nasarawa guber suit on Thursday

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, will on Thursday, deliver its judgment in the appeal arising from the Nasarawa State governorship election.

The court disclosed this in a notice made available to reporters on Wednesday.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the Nasarawa State Election Petition Tribunal had earlier sacked the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, who was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to INEC, Sule polled a total of 347,209 votes to defeat his closest opponent, who secured 283,016 votes.

However, the tribunal, in a split decision on October 2, sacked Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the election.

Not satisfied with the decision, Sule, through his counsel, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), approached the appellate court, asking it to upturn the judgment of the tribunal.

