Gov Idris presents 2024 budget estimate of N250.1bn to Kebbi Assembly

The Kebbi State Governor, Nasiru Idris, on Wednesday, presented the 2024 budget proposal of N250.1 billion to the state House of Assembly.

In his address at the event, the governor said a total sum of N90.6 billion was earmarked as recurrent expenditure and N159.4 billion for capital spending in the budget.

He added that the recurrent expenditure figures were broken down to personnel costs of N35.9 billion while overhead costs were N54.6 billion.

Idris said: “The proposed budget which is termed ‘Budget of Infrastructural Development and People Empowerment,’ is in the sum of N250, 134,091,757 only.

“Of the proposed revenues, Statutory Allocation coming from the Federation account was pegged at N79.2 billion. Internally Generated Revenues are estimated in the sum of N18.3 billion.”

The governor revealed that the budget was hinged on indices that were cautiously optimistic as the government recognised that the country’s economy was not completely out of the woods.

“Oil prices are benchmarked at $74 US per barrel with an exchange rate of N750 to 1 US dollar. Inflation is estimated to be at 21.40 percent,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now