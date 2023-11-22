Politics
Gov Idris presents 2024 budget estimate of N250.1bn to Kebbi Assembly
The Kebbi State Governor, Nasiru Idris, on Wednesday, presented the 2024 budget proposal of N250.1 billion to the state House of Assembly.
In his address at the event, the governor said a total sum of N90.6 billion was earmarked as recurrent expenditure and N159.4 billion for capital spending in the budget.
He added that the recurrent expenditure figures were broken down to personnel costs of N35.9 billion while overhead costs were N54.6 billion.
Idris said: “The proposed budget which is termed ‘Budget of Infrastructural Development and People Empowerment,’ is in the sum of N250, 134,091,757 only.
“Of the proposed revenues, Statutory Allocation coming from the Federation account was pegged at N79.2 billion. Internally Generated Revenues are estimated in the sum of N18.3 billion.”
The governor revealed that the budget was hinged on indices that were cautiously optimistic as the government recognised that the country’s economy was not completely out of the woods.
“Oil prices are benchmarked at $74 US per barrel with an exchange rate of N750 to 1 US dollar. Inflation is estimated to be at 21.40 percent,” he added.
