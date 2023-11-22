NNPP appeals Gov Yusuf’s sack at Supreme Court

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has challenged the Appeal Court ruling which sacked Abba Yusuf as governor of Kano State.

A three-member panel of the appeal court led by Justice M. U. Adumeh on November 17 upheld the verdict of the state governorship election petition tribunal which nullified Yusuf’s victory in the March 18 election.

The court declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Yusuf Gawuna, as the duly elected governor of Kano State.

READ ALSO: Kano NNPP rejects Appeal Court's ruling on governorship election

In the notice of appeal dated November 22 and filed by its lead counsel, Gboyega Awomolo (SAN), the NNPP challenged the ruling on 10 grounds.

The party challenged the entire judgment except for the conclusion and orders on page 67 of the Certified True Copy (CTC) considered to be favourable to the appellant.

The APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were listed as respondents in the case.

