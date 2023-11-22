Kano election: Appeal Court admits typo error in judgement’s CTC

The Appeal Court on Wednesday admitted a typographical error in the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement on the Kano State governorship election.

A three-member panel of the appeal court led by Justice M. U. Adumeh on November 17 upheld the verdict of the state governorship election petition tribunal which nullified Governor Abba Yusuf’s victory in the March 18 election.

However, the state has been rocked by protests following the discovery of the CTC with conflicting statements on the ruling.

The court’s Chief Registrar, Umar Bangari, who reacted to the development in a statement on Wednesday, said there was no contradiction in the judgment which declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Yusuf Gawuna, as the duly elected governor of the state.

He stressed that the error in the CTC has not in any way invalidated or changed the court’s findings and conclusions on the matter.

The registrar assured Nigerians that the error would be rectified once parties in the matter file formal applications to that effect.

