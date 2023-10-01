Katsina varsity suspends six students over colleague’s death

The Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA), Katsina State, has suspended six students over the alleged murder of their colleague in the institution.

The state police command on Saturday confirmed the death of a 200-level Computer Science student during a clash over one of their female colleagues in the institution.

The command spokesman, Abubakar Sadiq, said in a statement in Katsina the incident followed a heated argument between the students.

He added that six students had been arrested in connection with the incident.

The university’s spokesman, Habib Aminu-Umar, confirmed the suspension of the students in a statement on Sunday in Katsina.

He said: “The management of the University on behalf of its Senate, staff, and student is deeply saddened, concerned, and highly regrets the unfortunate incident involving some of its students.

“It led to the sudden death of a 200-level Computer Science and Information Technology, from an unfortunate altercation over a female student.

