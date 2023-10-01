Eight dead, 7 injured in Delta fuel tanker explosion

At least eight people were burnt to death in a fuel tanker explosion along the Benin-Sapele expressway in Delta State on Sunday.

The spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bisi Kazeem, confirmed the incident in a statement in Abuja.

He said seven people were injured in the explosion which occurred at about 1:00 p.m., on Sunday.

Kazeem added that 15 vehicles – one Toyota Hiace Bus, two FORD Buses, one Volkswagen Passat, two J5 Peugeot buses, one daylong motorcycle, and eight tankers – were involved in the incident.

READ ALSO: Tanker explosion leaves 2 dead, 3 maimed, 12 vehicles damaged in Ogun

He said: “From the report gotten from the FRSC rescue team, a total of 15 people all male adults were involved.

“Out of this number, seven people got injured, while eight victims were burnt beyond recognition.

“The fuel-laden tanker coming from Warri, Delta State, fell on the highway and spilled the product on the road.

“This led to an explosion that gutted the aforementioned number of vehicles and the 15 male victims.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now