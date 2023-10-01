Metro
Eight dead, 7 injured in Delta fuel tanker explosion
At least eight people were burnt to death in a fuel tanker explosion along the Benin-Sapele expressway in Delta State on Sunday.
The spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bisi Kazeem, confirmed the incident in a statement in Abuja.
He said seven people were injured in the explosion which occurred at about 1:00 p.m., on Sunday.
Kazeem added that 15 vehicles – one Toyota Hiace Bus, two FORD Buses, one Volkswagen Passat, two J5 Peugeot buses, one daylong motorcycle, and eight tankers – were involved in the incident.
He said: “From the report gotten from the FRSC rescue team, a total of 15 people all male adults were involved.
“Out of this number, seven people got injured, while eight victims were burnt beyond recognition.
“The fuel-laden tanker coming from Warri, Delta State, fell on the highway and spilled the product on the road.
“This led to an explosion that gutted the aforementioned number of vehicles and the 15 male victims.”
